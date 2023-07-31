Open Menu

Commissioner Visits Benazir Institute Of Urology & Transplantation

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 31, 2023 | 10:50 PM

The Commissioner of Shaheed Benazirabad division Muhammad Abbas Baloch on Monday visited the Benazir Institute of Urology and Transplantation (BIUT) and reviewed arrangements

The Commissioner directed relevant officers to complete the development work of BIUT at the earliest so that the best healthcare facilities could be provided to kidney patients of Shaheed Benazirabad and other districts.

He further said that the establishment of BIUT was not less than a blessing for the patients of Shaheed Benazirabad and Surrounding areas because earlier kidney patients were referred to Karachi and other big cities for the best treatment, but now they could be treated at their native city.

Commissioner directed Superintendent Engineer HESCO to provide a separate feeder for providing power supply to BIUT to ensure uninterrupted power supply.

He directed the Municipal Commissioner to improve sanitation in BIUT besides ensuring cleaning drainage nullah.

Appraising the Commissioner, Coordinator SIUT Muhammad Amin Dahraaj and Dr. Muhammad Ali Sohail said that Sindh Government has formally handed over control of BIUT to SIUT which would assume all arrangements soon.

He further said that at present over 100 patients were being examined in the OPDs of BIUT while serious patients were being shifted to PMC Hospital.

He said that BIUT Shaheed Benaziarabad was consists on 250 beds however, patients will be admitted there after the opening of of unit on 4th August He said that like Karachi and Sukkur patients will be provided treatment free of cost in BUIT equipped with Robotic OT and dialysis.

SE HESCO Zulfiqar Memon, Mayor Qazi Muhammad Rasheed Bhatti, Registrar PMU Muhamad saleh Khaskheli, Prof, Dr. Muhammad Ali Sohail, Municipal Commissioner Abdul Razaque Shaikh, Information officer Ejaz Ali Tunio and other were also present on the occasion.

