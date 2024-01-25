Commissioner visits BFC Rwp to review facilities being provided to businessmen

Commissioner Rawalpindi Division, Liaquat Ali Chatta here on Thursday visited the Business Facilitation Center (BFC), Rawalpindi established in Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) premises and reviewed the facilities being provided to the businessmen

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2024) Commissioner Rawalpindi Division, Liaquat Ali Chatta here on Thursday visited the Business Facilitation Center (BFC), Rawalpindi established in Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) premises and reviewed the facilities being provided to the businessmen.

On this occasion, Manager BFC Shabana Nazir, Assistant Commissioner HR Chief Engineer RDA Mohammad Anwar Baran, Director Admin and Finance RDA Malik Ghanzafar Ali Awan, DO Industries, prices, Weights and Measures (IPWM) Abdul Qudous Toor, Business Facilitation Officer Syeda Rida Sultan and other officers concerned were present.

While giving a briefing, the officers informed the Commissioner that the Center was working from last one week. 41 applications were received in the Business Facilitation Center so far out of which No Objection Certificates (NOC) were issued to 20 applicants, while the rest were still under process.

Special desks of 18 different departments were set up in the center including Municipal Corporation, RDA, Small Industries, Local Government, PHA, WASA, Environment, Irrigation, Tourism, Home Department, Police, food Authority, Livestock and others.

During the visit, the Commissioner gave a NOC to an applicant who had submitted application to commercialize a plot located on Defense Road, Mouza Morgah for a petrol pump.

Liaquat Ali Chatta said that the administration was committed to improve the business environment in Rawalpindi and BFC has every facility to guide and process the requests of the businessmen within stipulated time fame, 30 days for completion certificate and 45 days for change of land use.

The establishment of the Center had facilitated the business community, he said adding, now, the businessmen would be provided all the facilities under one roof.