Commissioner Visits Bilawal Institute Of Historical Research

Umer Jamshaid Published March 22, 2023 | 08:27 PM

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2023 ) :Commissioner Abdul Aleem Lashati visited Bilawal Institute of Historical Research Nawabshah and went around different sections including Museum, Library and other sections and studied some books also.

The Commissioner said cultural and historic sites have great importance and the Sindh government is taking all possible steps for the procurement of these sites.

He said it would be our struggle to secure rare articles present at Bilawal Institute of Historical Research.

The Commissioner instructed Deputy Director BIHR to take special care of articles present at the museum while measures be adopted for proper lighting.

He said that for proper maintenance and decoration and other problems pertaining to the building, a letter should be written to higher authorities and a copy of the letter be dispatched to the Commissioner's office.

He said that for the provision of entertainment facilities to the general public, cultural seminars and other functions shall be organized with the coordination of education and other departments.

Briefing Commissioner, the Deputy Director BIHR, Nazir Ahmed Zardari informed that the building of the institute and other materials sustained adequate damages for the repair of which a letter was written to higher authorities.

He said the library of the institute has more than 2200 books on different topics which are studied by students and other persons on a daily basis. On the occasion, Deputy Director presented the book to commissioner Abdul Aleem Lashari.

Later, the Commissioner visited the Open Air Theater of the institute and inspected the sanitation situation.

He directed the concerned administration to the improvement of sanitation of the open-air theatre and vigilance be arranged for the safety of theatre material. He said all possible steps be adopted for the repair of the theatre as it is a better source of entertainment for the general public.

Information Officer Aijaz Ali Teevino, Ghulam Mujtaba Shah and other officials were present on the occasion.

