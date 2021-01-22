Commissioner Visits Botanical Garden In Sargodha
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2021 ) :Commissioner Dr Farah Masood on Friday visited the Botanical Garden which was under construction on University Road and inspected the project.
On this occasion, PHA DG Yasir Bhatti said the garden would be opened for the public in March and work of walking track and wooden benches will be completed in time.
The commissioner expressed satisfaction over the ongoing constructionwork in the garden.