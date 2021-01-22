UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Commissioner Visits Botanical Garden In Sargodha

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 49 seconds ago Fri 22nd January 2021 | 04:19 PM

Commissioner visits Botanical Garden in sargodha

Commissioner Dr Farah Masood on Friday visited the Botanical Garden which was under construction on University Road and inspected the project

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2021 ) :Commissioner Dr Farah Masood on Friday visited the Botanical Garden which was under construction on University Road and inspected the project.

On this occasion, PHA DG Yasir Bhatti said the garden would be opened for the public in March and work of walking track and wooden benches will be completed in time.

The commissioner expressed satisfaction over the ongoing constructionwork in the garden.

Related Topics

Road Farah March

Recent Stories

UK economy faces another recession on virus curbs: ..

43 seconds ago

Pesco notifies power suspension schedule for vario ..

45 seconds ago

Two million internally displaced by Sahel violence ..

46 seconds ago

NHA attracts Rs 144 bln private sector investment ..

48 seconds ago

France May Impose Fines on Pfizer, BioNTech For Va ..

4 minutes ago

CM's aide Kamran Bangash condoles with KP Speaker

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.