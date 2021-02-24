Commissioner visits BSH hospital

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2021 ) :Commissioner Hazara Division, Riaz Khan Mehsud Wednesday visited Benazir Shaheed Hospital (BSH) Abbottabad and witnessed inoculation of health workers against coronavirus.

Expressing satisfaction over the vaccination process, he praised the role of frontline health workers in fight against coronavirus.

He said that guidelines and corona preventive measures are vital to contain spread of virus and to save precious lives.

He also visited corona ward, TB Centre and various sections of the hospital. He also directed for best healthcare facilities to patients and said that compromise would not be made in provision of treatment facilities to ailing community.