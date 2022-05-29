UrduPoint.com

Commissioner Visits Bus Terminal

Sumaira FH Published May 29, 2022 | 05:00 PM

Commissioner visits bus terminal

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2022 ) :Commissioner Sargodha Dr Irshad Sunday visited general bus stand and inspected the facilities being provided to passengers.

He said that availability of all facilities should be ensured at the bus terminal, warning that there would be no compromise on safety of passengers.

The commissioner issued orders for affixing logos at entrances and exit points of bus stands, making necessary repairs and painting all the bus stands, and replacing seats and benches for passengers.

He inspected various departments including water filtration plant installed at the terminal and also planted saplings in the park of general bus stand.

Secretary DRTA Muhammad Tahir, ACG Hafiz Abdul Manan and Deputy Director Technical Rana Shahid were also present.

Related Topics

Water Sargodha Sunday All

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 May 2022

8 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 29th May 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 29th May 2022

8 hours ago
 President visits paintings exhibition in Islamabad ..

President visits paintings exhibition in Islamabad

16 hours ago
 Retiere's late try sees La Rochelle beat Leinster ..

Retiere's late try sees La Rochelle beat Leinster to win European Champions Cup

17 hours ago
 Nation marks Youm-e-Takbeer with pride, renewed ze ..

Nation marks Youm-e-Takbeer with pride, renewed zeal to confront challenges with ..

17 hours ago
 Swiatek racks up 31st straight win as French Open ..

Swiatek racks up 31st straight win as French Open seeds scattered

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.