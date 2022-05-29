Commissioner visits bus terminal

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2022 ) :Commissioner Sargodha Dr Irshad Sunday visited general bus stand and inspected the facilities being provided to passengers.

He said that availability of all facilities should be ensured at the bus terminal, warning that there would be no compromise on safety of passengers.

The commissioner issued orders for affixing logos at entrances and exit points of bus stands, making necessary repairs and painting all the bus stands, and replacing seats and benches for passengers.

He inspected various departments including water filtration plant installed at the terminal and also planted saplings in the park of general bus stand.

Secretary DRTA Muhammad Tahir, ACG Hafiz Abdul Manan and Deputy Director Technical Rana Shahid were also present.