Commissioner Visits Bus Terminals, Reviews Facilities

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 07, 2024 | 08:40 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2024) Lahore Divisional Commissioner Muhammad Ali Randhawa Sunday visited bus terminals to ensure that no passengers, going to their hometown to celebrate Eid, was overcharged by the bus services.

In a surprise visit to the Badami Bagh Lorry Adda, he checked tickets and expressed his displeasure upon finding men present in the women’s passenger hall. He ordered for deployment of a guard outside the women’s hall and warned of another unannounced visit to ensure compliance.

In a strict move to ensure passenger safety, Commissioner Randhawa suspended a passenger bus for 72 hours for issuing a ticket for roof travel to Lucky Marwat. He said the administrator lorry adda and secretary Regional Transport Authority (RTA) were also guardians of passengers’ lives and safety, and instructed them to take stern action against any instances of passengers traveling on roofs or complaints of overcharging.

The commissioner promised that monitoring of all passenger buses and vehicle stands would continue until Eid, with an ongoing crackdown on bus owners, who overcharge passengers.

He also directed all assistant commissioners to visit bus stands and ensure that the government fare list was prominently displayed.

Meanwhile, Commissioner Muhammad Ali Randhawa convened a special meeting with price control authorities to address fare-related issues. With the last Sunday of Ramazan expected to bring a surge in Eid shopping, he directed price control magistrates to be present in the field to manage the crowds. He emphasised the need for agriculture fair price shops to remain open, ensuring an ample and quality supply of vegetables.

The assistant commissioners were instructed to inspect bus stands, ensuring that official fare lists were prominently displayed. The DCs, ACs, and RTA secretary would conduct rigorous checks at passenger bus stands, he added.

