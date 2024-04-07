Commissioner Visits Bus Terminals, Reviews Facilities
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 07, 2024 | 08:40 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2024) Lahore Divisional Commissioner Muhammad Ali Randhawa Sunday visited bus terminals to ensure that no passengers, going to their hometown to celebrate Eid, was overcharged by the bus services.
In a surprise visit to the Badami Bagh Lorry Adda, he checked tickets and expressed his displeasure upon finding men present in the women’s passenger hall. He ordered for deployment of a guard outside the women’s hall and warned of another unannounced visit to ensure compliance.
In a strict move to ensure passenger safety, Commissioner Randhawa suspended a passenger bus for 72 hours for issuing a ticket for roof travel to Lucky Marwat. He said the administrator lorry adda and secretary Regional Transport Authority (RTA) were also guardians of passengers’ lives and safety, and instructed them to take stern action against any instances of passengers traveling on roofs or complaints of overcharging.
The commissioner promised that monitoring of all passenger buses and vehicle stands would continue until Eid, with an ongoing crackdown on bus owners, who overcharge passengers.
He also directed all assistant commissioners to visit bus stands and ensure that the government fare list was prominently displayed.
Meanwhile, Commissioner Muhammad Ali Randhawa convened a special meeting with price control authorities to address fare-related issues. With the last Sunday of Ramazan expected to bring a surge in Eid shopping, he directed price control magistrates to be present in the field to manage the crowds. He emphasised the need for agriculture fair price shops to remain open, ensuring an ample and quality supply of vegetables.
The assistant commissioners were instructed to inspect bus stands, ensuring that official fare lists were prominently displayed. The DCs, ACs, and RTA secretary would conduct rigorous checks at passenger bus stands, he added.
Recent Stories
Babar Azam reflects on pre-season camp in Kakul
Health activists express concerns over attempts to derail tobacco control
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 April 2024
Over 20 million pilgrims visit Prophet's Mosque in holy month of Ramadan
Authorities asked to de-seal Walton Tobacco company for employment of 400 worker ..
Some party members in connivance with rivals want to damage PTI: Imran Khan
Leicester return to top of Championship as Leeds, Ipswich lose
Football: English Premier League results - 1st update
UN relief chief calls Gaza war a 'betrayal of humanity'
Football: English Championship results
ASI maryred in Bajaur blast: Police
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Quetta's Liaquat Bazar declared as no parking zone6 minutes ago
-
PM arrives in Makkah for Umrah6 minutes ago
-
Wheat procurement drive to commence from April 22: DC26 minutes ago
-
ZA Bhutto’s anniversary meeting to be held on April 1426 minutes ago
-
Ramazan teaches mutual love, brotherhood, patience & tolerance: Fatima36 minutes ago
-
Naulakha Presbyterian Church hosts annual interfaith Iftar dinner36 minutes ago
-
Police arrest outlaw, recover bikes & gutka36 minutes ago
-
461 shopkeepers fined over profiteering36 minutes ago
-
11 gamblers arrested during raid36 minutes ago
-
Seven held for carrying illegal arms46 minutes ago
-
Home secretary visits CPWB, reviews welfare measures46 minutes ago
-
LWMC CEO reviews ongoing cleanliness activities46 minutes ago