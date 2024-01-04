Commissioner visits Business Facilitation Center being established in RDA

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2024) Commissioner Rawalpindi Division, Liaquat Ali Chatta here on Thursday visited the first Business Facilitation Center of the division being established in Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA).

The Commissioner reviewed the ongoing work in the Business Facilitation Center.

On the occasion, Director General (DG) RDA, Director Development and other relevant officers were present.

Formal inauguration of the Division's first Business Facilitation Center would be on January 15.

The Commissioner said that the purpose of establishing the business centre was to provide all the facilities to start new businesses at one window operation. The centre would have the focal persons from all the departments concerned, he added.

The one-window operation center would help save precious time for businessmen and avoid their visits to different departments.

Issuance of No Objection Certificate (NoC) would be within the shortest possible time frame which would increase economic activities in the region, Liaquat Ali Chatta said.

The Commissioner informed that the first Business Facilitation Center of Rawalpindi would be completed in a very short period and 90 per cent of its work had been completed.

The establishment of the centre would promote economic activities in the area and provide employment opportunities to people at the local level, he added.

With the establishment of the centre, the businessmen doing business in other divisions besides Rawalpindi would be able to obtain NOC if they needed to sit here, the Commissioner informed.