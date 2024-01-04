Open Menu

Commissioner Visits Business Facilitation Center Being Established In RDA

Sumaira FH Published January 04, 2024 | 03:00 PM

Commissioner visits Business Facilitation Center being established in RDA

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2024) Commissioner Rawalpindi Division, Liaquat Ali Chatta here on Thursday visited the first Business Facilitation Center of the division being established in Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA).

The Commissioner reviewed the ongoing work in the Business Facilitation Center.

On the occasion, Director General (DG) RDA, Director Development and other relevant officers were present.

Formal inauguration of the Division's first Business Facilitation Center would be on January 15.

The Commissioner said that the purpose of establishing the business centre was to provide all the facilities to start new businesses at one window operation. The centre would have the focal persons from all the departments concerned, he added.

The one-window operation center would help save precious time for businessmen and avoid their visits to different departments.

Issuance of No Objection Certificate (NoC) would be within the shortest possible time frame which would increase economic activities in the region, Liaquat Ali Chatta said.

The Commissioner informed that the first Business Facilitation Center of Rawalpindi would be completed in a very short period and 90 per cent of its work had been completed.

The establishment of the centre would promote economic activities in the area and provide employment opportunities to people at the local level, he added.

With the establishment of the centre, the businessmen doing business in other divisions besides Rawalpindi would be able to obtain NOC if they needed to sit here, the Commissioner informed.

Related Topics

Business Noc Rawalpindi January All From Employment

Recent Stories

Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan ties knot WITH Nupu ..

Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan ties knot WITH Nupur Shikhare

4 minutes ago
 Maryam Nawaz doesn’t own any vehicle

Maryam Nawaz doesn’t own any vehicle

1 hour ago
 SC questions preferential hiring policy for govt e ..

SC questions preferential hiring policy for govt employees’ children

2 hours ago
 Sydney Test: Australia trails as rain impacts play

Sydney Test: Australia trails as rain impacts play

2 hours ago
 Envoys Conference commencing in Islamabad today

Envoys Conference commencing in Islamabad today

2 hours ago
 LHC says PTI’s plea for ‘Bat’ symbol non-mai ..

LHC says PTI’s plea for ‘Bat’ symbol non-maintainable

3 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 January 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 January 2024

6 hours ago
 Israeli forces bombs hospital in Gaza's Khan Youni ..

Israeli forces bombs hospital in Gaza's Khan Younis city, as ground battles int ..

15 hours ago
 Oil prices jump, stocks slump after Iran blasts

Oil prices jump, stocks slump after Iran blasts

15 hours ago
 Yumna Zaidi's latest photoshoot wows fans on socia ..

Yumna Zaidi's latest photoshoot wows fans on social media

16 hours ago
 Mosque, residential house damaged in fire incident ..

Mosque, residential house damaged in fire incident in Kulgam

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan