Commissioner visits business facilitation center

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2024) Commissioner Silwat Saeed on Tuesday visited the business facilitation center and reviewed the process of providing NOCs to the business community under one roof.

The commissioner was told that a total of 56 people visited the center while 41 applications were received and 6 businessmen were issued NOCs during the last two weeks.

On the occasion, the commissioner directed for prompt action on the remaining applications and sensitizing the business community about the working of the center.

She said that a sticker should be displayed at every counter to identify the department.

She also checked the facilities available in the center for the business community and directed for ensuring standard of cleanliness. She also visited the kitchen.

The commissioner directed for keeping colourful plants at the space available outside the center.