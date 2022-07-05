UrduPoint.com

Commissioner Visits BVH, Bus Stand, Animal Sale Point

Faizan Hashmi Published July 05, 2022 | 08:13 PM

Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Raja Jahangir Anwar on Tuesday visited the outdoor department and cardiac center of Bahawal Victoria Hospital

He also reviewed the supply of medicines to the patients in the Outdoor and Cardiac Center of Bahawal Victoria Hospital. On the occasion, Medical Superintendent Dr. Amir Bukhari, Dr. Zeeshan Rauf, Dr. Ahsan Firdous, Dr. Maqbool Aibak, and Assistant Commissioner General Liaquat Ali Gilani were also present. Principal Quaid-e-Azam Medical College Prof. Dr. Niaz Maqsood briefed about development projects and the medical facilities.

Later, Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Raja Jahangir Anwar visited the General Bus Stand where he inspected the sanitation arrangements.

Assistant Commissioner General Liaquat Ali Gilani, Chief Officer Municipal Corporation Chaudhry Muhammad Shafiq, and other officers were present on the occasion. Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Raja Jahangir Anwar also visited the sale point for sacrificial animals near Civil Hospital Bahawalpur. Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Raja Jahangir Anwar directed that traffic management should be ensured at sale points.

