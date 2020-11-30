UrduPoint.com
Commissioner Visits BVH, Inspects Polio Campaign, Emergency Department

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Mon 30th November 2020 | 05:10 PM

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2020 ) :Commissioner Capt (retd) Zafar Iqbal Monday visited Bahawal Victoria Hospital (BVH) here and inspected the anti-polio drive.

He was accompanied by Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Muzaffar Khan Sial, Quaid-e-Azam Medical College Bahawalpur Principal Dr Shafqat Tabssuma and District Health Authority Chief Executive Officer Dr Aurangzaib.

The commissioner said more than 2 million children of under five year of age would be administered anti-polio drops during the campaign.

He said that 5400 personnel of the Health Department were taking part in the campaign. He said the parents should consider it their national duty to get their children vaccinated against polio and no child should be left without the vaccine.

Later, the commissioner visited the under-construction building of Emergency Department of the hospital. He directed to ensure timely completion of the building. He said that the construction of the extended portion of the Emergency Department will create room for more patients.

