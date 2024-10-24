Open Menu

Commissioner Visits Cadet College At Isa Khel

Faizan Hashmi Published October 24, 2024 | 03:30 PM

Commissioner visits Cadet College at Isa Khel

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2024) Commissioner Sargodha Jahanzeb Awan, along with Mianwali Deputy Commissioner Khalid Javed Goraya, paid a detailed visit to Cadet College at Isa Khel on Thursday.

Upon their arrival, they were warmly received by the college principal and faculty members, while cadets presented them with a guard of honour.

Assistant Commissioner Isa Khel Ghulam Murtaza and Principal of Cadet College Malik Javed were also present. The commissioner inspected various sections of the college, including the academic block, classrooms, hostels, and other departments. He reviewed the security arrangements, educational activities, and boarding facilities provided to cadets.

In a session held at the college auditorium, Jahanzeb Awan interacted with cadets, inquiring about both academic and extracurricular activities, as well as the facilities offered at the college. He encouraged them to make the most of education and training they are receiving and to play a role in development of the country. He emphasised the importance of staying connected with the institution after graduation, to showcase how the college’s alumni are contributing to society.

Later, Commissioner Jahazeb Awan presided over the board of Governors meeting of the college, where the principal provided a detailed briefing on educational, administrative, and security matters.

