Commissioner visits camps in Kot Momin

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2025) Commissioner Jahanzeb on Tuesday said that the administration was working to provide

relief and facilitate to flood-hit people as damage assessment was underway in areas

where water had receded.

He expressed these views while visiting the relief camp in the flood-affected area of Talib Wala in

Kot Momin where he reviewed facilities.

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Waseem and officers from other departments were also present.

During his visit, the commissioner inspected camps of various departments, including livestock,

health, agriculture, and Rescue, and was briefed on the latest developments in vaccination,

medical care, food distribution, and rescue operations.