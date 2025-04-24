Commissioner visits Cardiac Center at BVH

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2025) Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Musarrat Jabeen visited the Cardiac Center of Bahawal Victoria Hospital (BVH) and conducted a detailed review of the modern medical facilities being provided there.

On this occasion, she was briefed on the facilities available for angiography, angioplasty, open-heart surgery, and the treatment of other heart diseases. The commissioner also met relatives of patients at the Cardiac Center and inquired about the availability of medical facilities, the quality of treatment, and the provision of medicines.

She directed the medical staff to perform their duties with professionalism and patriotism to provide the best possible treatment facilities to the patients.

She reviewed the free medical facilities being provided at the hospital, including laboratory tests, injections, and the supply of medicines, and also inspected the stock of medicines and their expiry dates.

Commissioner Musarrat Jabeen also inspected the Chief Minister Punjab's "Free Medicine Home Delivery Project" and stated that the Government of Punjab is utilising all available resources to improve the health sector so that quality treatment can be provided to the public at their doorstep. On this occasion, the Director of Health Services, Medical Superintendent BVH, and Medical Superintendent Cardiac Center were also present with her.