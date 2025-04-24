Open Menu

Commissioner Visits Cardiac Center At BVH

Umer Jamshaid Published April 24, 2025 | 04:20 PM

Commissioner visits Cardiac Center at BVH

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2025) Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Musarrat Jabeen visited the Cardiac Center of Bahawal Victoria Hospital (BVH) and conducted a detailed review of the modern medical facilities being provided there.

On this occasion, she was briefed on the facilities available for angiography, angioplasty, open-heart surgery, and the treatment of other heart diseases. The commissioner also met relatives of patients at the Cardiac Center and inquired about the availability of medical facilities, the quality of treatment, and the provision of medicines.

She directed the medical staff to perform their duties with professionalism and patriotism to provide the best possible treatment facilities to the patients.

She reviewed the free medical facilities being provided at the hospital, including laboratory tests, injections, and the supply of medicines, and also inspected the stock of medicines and their expiry dates.

Commissioner Musarrat Jabeen also inspected the Chief Minister Punjab's "Free Medicine Home Delivery Project" and stated that the Government of Punjab is utilising all available resources to improve the health sector so that quality treatment can be provided to the public at their doorstep. On this occasion, the Director of Health Services, Medical Superintendent BVH, and Medical Superintendent Cardiac Center were also present with her.

Recent Stories

Smarter Wash, Greener Future: Introducing Haier To ..

Smarter Wash, Greener Future: Introducing Haier Top Load 1678 Eco-Efficient Perf ..

31 seconds ago
 Pahalgam attack: Pakistan NSC meeting underway to ..

Pahalgam attack: Pakistan NSC meeting underway to give befitting response to Ind ..

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 April 2025

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 April 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 April 2025

8 hours ago
 India cannot take unilateral decision on Indus Wat ..

India cannot take unilateral decision on Indus Water Treaty: Federal Minister fo ..

17 hours ago
 Drug trafficker gets 9-year jail

Drug trafficker gets 9-year jail

17 hours ago
Zimbabwe Air Chief calls on Air Marshal Zaheer Sid ..

Zimbabwe Air Chief calls on Air Marshal Zaheer Sidhu

17 hours ago
 CDA signs MoU to digitize financial system aims fo ..

CDA signs MoU to digitize financial system aims for cashless Islamabad

17 hours ago
 Welcome ceremony for newly admitted held at Bakhta ..

Welcome ceremony for newly admitted held at Bakhtawar Cadet Collage

17 hours ago
 Suspending Indus water treaty by India violation o ..

Suspending Indus water treaty by India violation of Int’l laws: Minister for D ..

17 hours ago
 Obesity among youth causing early heart attacks in ..

Obesity among youth causing early heart attacks in Pakistan: Dr Wajiha Javed

17 hours ago
 MoU signed for upgrading of Gadani shipbreaking ya ..

MoU signed for upgrading of Gadani shipbreaking yard

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan