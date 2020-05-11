Commissioner visits Cash & Carry, SB stores

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2020 ) :Divisional Commissioner Ishrat Ali, along with RPO Raja Riffat Mukhtar and Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali, paid a surprise visit to Makkah City Cash & Carry and SB store on Narwala Road and checked availability of pulses, sugar, flour and other items at DC counters.

He inquired about prices of daily use items and warned that overcharging in any item would not be tolerated. He also checked anti-coronavirus measures at the stores and directed their managers to further improve the measures.

He also asked the AC City that DC counter should be checked daily.