Commissioner Visits Cattle Market

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Sat 25th July 2020 | 05:09 PM

Commissioner visits cattle market

Divisional Commissioner Ishrat Ali, along with Regional Police Officer (RPO) Raja Rifat Mukhtar and Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali, visited the cattle market Khanuana and checked the necessary arrangements for sellers and buyers

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2020 ) :Divisional Commissioner Ishrat Ali, along with Regional Police Officer (RPO) Raja Rifat Mukhtar and Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali, visited the cattle market Khanuana and checked the necessary arrangements for sellers and buyers.

He ordered for ending illegal cattle markets, established at various places in the division for selling animals outside the permitted markets.

He stressed the need to take special measures to protect the market from effects of weather and no one should be allowed to enter the market premises without face-mask.

He also checked dispensary and cleanliness conditions at the cattle market and issued instructions for improvement in it. He also inquired about provision of facilities from the sellers and buyers and directed assistant commissioners to visit the cattle markets regularly to ensure necessary arrangements for facilitating the animal dealers.

More Stories From Pakistan

