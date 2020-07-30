UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Commissioner Visits Cattle Markets, Inspects Facilities

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Thu 30th July 2020 | 05:40 PM

Commissioner visits cattle markets, inspects facilities

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2020 ) :Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Asif Iqbal Chaudhry paid a surprise visit to cattle market set up at Jhangiwala area here today. He inspected the facilities being provided at the market being operated under Metropolitan Corporation Bahawalpur.

He talked to the sellers and inquired after their problems.

Commissioner also visited camps of Rescue 1122, veterinary and health departments. Commissioner directed to ensure the following of COVID-19 SOPs at the market to keep everyone safe.

He said that the use of hand sanitizers, masks and gloves should be made sure. He said that no fee must be charged from sellers. He added that selling of animals will not be permitted at any places other than special selling points established by the local administration.

Related Topics

Visit Bahawalpur Rescue 1122 Market From

Recent Stories

How Shoaib Akhtar calls his son?

7 minutes ago

Mohammad Amir joins Pakistan squad in England

16 minutes ago

Male lion dies after death of lioness in Islamabad ..

20 minutes ago

Hamdan bin Zayed congratulates UAE Leaders on Eid ..

30 minutes ago

National Ambulance raises emergency preparedness f ..

30 minutes ago

Shehzad Roy tests positive for Coronavirus

31 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.