Commissioner visits cattle markets, inspects facilities

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2020 ) :Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Asif Iqbal Chaudhry paid a surprise visit to cattle market set up at Jhangiwala area here today. He inspected the facilities being provided at the market being operated under Metropolitan Corporation Bahawalpur.

He talked to the sellers and inquired after their problems.

Commissioner also visited camps of Rescue 1122, veterinary and health departments. Commissioner directed to ensure the following of COVID-19 SOPs at the market to keep everyone safe.

He said that the use of hand sanitizers, masks and gloves should be made sure. He said that no fee must be charged from sellers. He added that selling of animals will not be permitted at any places other than special selling points established by the local administration.