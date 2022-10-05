UrduPoint.com

Commissioner Visits CDA Office To Inspect Land Allotment Process

Umer Jamshaid Published October 05, 2022 | 02:50 PM

Commissioner visits CDA office to inspect land allotment process

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2022 ) :Commissioner Bahawalpur division Raja Jahangir Anwar on Wednesday visited the offices of Cholistan Development Authority (CDA) Bahawalpur to inspect the allotment of lands to Cholistanis.

Managing Director Cholistan Development Authority Mehr Khalid Ahmed told the Commissioner that 64000 applications were received for the allotment of land. The scrutiny committee has completed 99 percent of the scrutiny work, he told. Out of these, he said 27000 applicants have been declared valid against which, land will be allotted through a draw organized by Punjab Information Technology board.

He also told that about 250,000 acres of land would be allotted under the first draw process. The lists of successful candidates have been displayed, he added.

The Commissioner inspected various departments of the Authority's office. He observed the ongoing office proceedings and the process related to the allotment of land.

He also heard the problems of the Cholistani people and issued instructions to the concerned officers to resolve their problems.

SDO Imtiaz Lashari and Revenue Assistant Syed Nazim Raza Bukhari were present on this occasion.

Related Topics

Technology Punjab Bahawalpur Capital Development Authority Cholistan

Recent Stories

Pakistan, US agree on improving bilateral cooperat ..

Pakistan, US agree on improving bilateral cooperation in diverse sectors

24 minutes ago
 Effective diplomacy only possible through strong e ..

Effective diplomacy only possible through strong economy: COAS

2 hours ago
 Shagufta Ejaz's parody goes viral on social media

Shagufta Ejaz's parody goes viral on social media

3 hours ago
 Maryam Nawaz ready to leave for London today: Sour ..

Maryam Nawaz ready to leave for London today: Sources

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 October 2022

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 5th Oct ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 5th October 2022

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.