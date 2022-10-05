Commissioner visits CDA office to inspect land allotment process

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2022 ) :Commissioner Bahawalpur division Raja Jahangir Anwar on Wednesday visited the offices of Cholistan Development Authority (CDA) Bahawalpur to inspect the allotment of lands to Cholistanis.

Managing Director Cholistan Development Authority Mehr Khalid Ahmed told the Commissioner that 64000 applications were received for the allotment of land. The scrutiny committee has completed 99 percent of the scrutiny work, he told. Out of these, he said 27000 applicants have been declared valid against which, land will be allotted through a draw organized by Punjab Information Technology board.

He also told that about 250,000 acres of land would be allotted under the first draw process. The lists of successful candidates have been displayed, he added.

The Commissioner inspected various departments of the Authority's office. He observed the ongoing office proceedings and the process related to the allotment of land.

He also heard the problems of the Cholistani people and issued instructions to the concerned officers to resolve their problems.

SDO Imtiaz Lashari and Revenue Assistant Syed Nazim Raza Bukhari were present on this occasion.