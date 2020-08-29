UrduPoint.com
Commissioner Visits Central Control Room

Sat 29th August 2020 | 11:52 PM

Commissioner visits central control room

Divisional Commissioner Ishrat Ali accompanied by RPO Raja Riffat Mukhtar and senior officers of Pak army visited the central Muharram Control Room in DC office here on Saturday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2020 ):Divisional Commissioner Ishrat Ali accompanied by RPO Raja Riffat Mukhtar and senior officers of Pak army visited the central Muharram Control Room in DC office here on Saturday.

Briefing on the occasion, Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali informed that 238 high tech and sophisticated CCTV cameras had been installed at conspicuous points of mourning processions and Majalis in the city for monitoring security and other arrangements. The system has been connected with the Home Department Punjab so that higher authorities could supervise Muharram arrangements directly.

Divisional Commissioner, RPO and Pak Army officers inspected the process of monitoring security.

They also checked duties of staff and issued necessary directions.

The DC informed that staff of police, Rescue-1122, Civil Defence, WASA, Metropolitan Corporation, Parks & Horticulture Authority (PHA), Faisalabad Waste Management Company (FWMC), PTCL, SNGPL and FESCO had been deputed at the control room.

He said the members of district peace committee were serving to maintain religious harmony and peace.

The district administration and police have mobilized all resources to makeAshura-e-Muharram peaceful, he added.

