Commissioner visits central prison, hospitals on Eid Milad-un-Nabi (SAW)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2019 ) :Commissioner Muhammad Abass Baloch has visited central prison, civil hospital and Sir Cowsji Institute of Psychiatry here on Sunday on the eve of Eid Miladul Nabi (SAW) and distributed sweets among prisoners and patients admitted in the hospitals.

Deputy Inspector General of Police Naeem Ahmed Shaikh, Deputy Inspector General Prisons Mazhar Alam Siddiqui, Deputy Commissioner Ayesha Abro and other officers of district administration were accompanied with him during his visits.

Addressing the Milad ceremonies organized there in connection with Eid Milad Un Nabi (SAW), Commissioner Abass Baloch congratulated people on the sacred day of birth of the last messenger of Allah.

He said, "we should pray for the well being and forgiveness of all of us as this is a day of acceptance of our prayers." The commissioner along with other officers also visited civil hospital and took a round of children and women wards there.

He also distributed sweets and other gifts among the patients on this sacred day.

Commissioner Baloch also visited Sir Cowasji Institute of psychiatry (Mental Hospital) and took a round of different wards where mentally disturbed patients were being provided treatment facilities.

He also distributed sweets among them and directed the Medical Superintendent for improving the hygiene and cleanliness condition of the hospital.