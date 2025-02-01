Commissioner Visits Charity Institutions
Umer Jamshaid Published February 01, 2025 | 06:30 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2025) Commissioner Musarrat Jabeen visited various charity institutions operating under the Department of Social Welfare in Bahawalpur.
The commissioner thoroughly inspected the Sanat Zar Bahawalpur, Pak Maktab School, and Dar-ul-Atfaal (for women). She visited the classrooms of the children studying at Pak Maktab school to assess the teaching activities and interacted with the kids.
The commissioner also closely examined the different skill development sectors for women at Sanat Zar. She inquired about the facilities provided at Sanat Zar and Dar-ul-Atfaal. During this visit, the Director of Social Welfare, Sahar Siddiqua, Deputy Director of Social Welfare, Ishtiaq Ahmed, and Deputy Director of Social Welfare, Muhammad Uzair, gave the Commissioner of Bahawalpur division a detailed briefing about the performance of their institutions and the facilities and initiatives offered.
