Open Menu

Commissioner Visits Child Protection Office

Sumaira FH Published April 24, 2025 | 04:40 PM

Commissioner visits Child Protection Office

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2025) Commissioner Jahanzaib Awan on Thursday paid a visit to the Child Protection Office located on Kandewal Road to review the ongoing efforts for the protection, rehabilitation, and welfare of vulnerable children.

During the visit, Assistant Commissioner Syed Asad Abbas Shirazi, District Officer Child Protection Ali Abid Naqvi, and other relevant officials were also present.

Commissioner Jahazab Awan received a detailed briefing on the office’s performance, the number of children under care, available facilities, and future plans. He inspected the educational, medical, and recreational facilities provided for the children and interacted with the staff regarding their responsibilities.

Commending the efforts of the Child Protection Office, he stated, “Children are our most valuable asset, and ensuring their protection is a collective responsibility.” The commissioner appreciated the dedication of the office in caring for disadvantaged and at-risk children, calling it “a noble service” and urged all relevant departments to play a more active role. He directed that special attention be given to the education and character development of the children so they may become responsible citizens of society.

Jahanzab Awan assured the staff that both the district and divisional administrations would extend all possible support to make sure the safety and well-being of the children under protection.

Recent Stories

PITB Conducts Training Session on Smart Monitoring ..

PITB Conducts Training Session on Smart Monitoring of Development Projects Porta ..

13 minutes ago
 Smarter Wash, Greener Future: Introducing Haier To ..

Smarter Wash, Greener Future: Introducing Haier Top Load 1678 Eco-Efficient Perf ..

19 minutes ago
 Pahalgam attack: Pakistan NSC meeting underway to ..

Pahalgam attack: Pakistan NSC meeting underway to give befitting response to Ind ..

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 April 2025

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 April 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 April 2025

8 hours ago
 India cannot take unilateral decision on Indus Wat ..

India cannot take unilateral decision on Indus Water Treaty: Federal Minister fo ..

17 hours ago
Drug trafficker gets 9-year jail

Drug trafficker gets 9-year jail

17 hours ago
 Zimbabwe Air Chief calls on Air Marshal Zaheer Sid ..

Zimbabwe Air Chief calls on Air Marshal Zaheer Sidhu

17 hours ago
 CDA signs MoU to digitize financial system aims fo ..

CDA signs MoU to digitize financial system aims for cashless Islamabad

17 hours ago
 Welcome ceremony for newly admitted held at Bakhta ..

Welcome ceremony for newly admitted held at Bakhtawar Cadet Collage

17 hours ago
 Suspending Indus water treaty by India violation o ..

Suspending Indus water treaty by India violation of Int’l laws: Minister for D ..

17 hours ago
 Obesity among youth causing early heart attacks in ..

Obesity among youth causing early heart attacks in Pakistan: Dr Wajiha Javed

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan