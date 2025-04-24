Commissioner visits Child Protection Office

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2025) Commissioner Jahanzaib Awan on Thursday paid a visit to the Child Protection Office located on Kandewal Road to review the ongoing efforts for the protection, rehabilitation, and welfare of vulnerable children.

During the visit, Assistant Commissioner Syed Asad Abbas Shirazi, District Officer Child Protection Ali Abid Naqvi, and other relevant officials were also present.

Commissioner Jahazab Awan received a detailed briefing on the office’s performance, the number of children under care, available facilities, and future plans. He inspected the educational, medical, and recreational facilities provided for the children and interacted with the staff regarding their responsibilities.

Commending the efforts of the Child Protection Office, he stated, “Children are our most valuable asset, and ensuring their protection is a collective responsibility.” The commissioner appreciated the dedication of the office in caring for disadvantaged and at-risk children, calling it “a noble service” and urged all relevant departments to play a more active role. He directed that special attention be given to the education and character development of the children so they may become responsible citizens of society.

Jahanzab Awan assured the staff that both the district and divisional administrations would extend all possible support to make sure the safety and well-being of the children under protection.