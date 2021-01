Commissioner visits Children Hospital

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2021 ) :Commissioner Saqib Manan on Thursday visited Children's Hospital to review healthcare arrangements.

Medical Superintendent Dr Habib Ahmed Butter and Dean Dr Hina Ayesha gave a detailed briefing to the commissioner about medical facilities, treatment and resources.

He inspected various departments, including emergency ward, OPD, medical, surgical,Ophthalmology, operation theater and nursery of the hospital.