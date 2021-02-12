Commissioner visits Cholistan to inspect rally arrangements

(@FahadShabbir)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2021 ) :Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Capt (retd) Zafar Iqbal Friday said that Cholistan Desert Rally has become a sports icon of Pakistan which presented a healthy image of the country before the world.

He made these remarks during his visit to the Cholistan to inspect the final arrangements of the rally. He also visited starting point, food street and campsite.

He told that public and private camps have been set up in an area of 15 kilometres where people from all over Pakistan and abroad have arrived to witness the biggest sports event of Pakistan.

He directed to make foolproof security and traffic plan. Regional Police Officer Bahawalpur Zubair Dareshak, Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Muzaffar Khan Sial and District Police Officer Bahawalpur Hassan Mushtaq Sukhera were also present at the occasion.