Commissioner Visits Citrus Research Institute
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 26, 2024 | 05:10 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2024) Commissioner Sargodha Division Jahanzeb Awan visited the Citrus Research Institute on Saturday and called upon the district administration and agriculture scientists to work together and inform farmers about the benefits of research carried out by the institute.
He stressed the need for convincing farmers to make full use of social media, FM radio and other mass media to ensure practical steps for enhancing their production. He said that the Department of Agriculture (Extension) would have to play a key role to strengthen contacts between Citrus Research Institute and farmers.
Attending the briefing session at the Citrus Research Institute, he said that citrus was the hallmark of Sargodha. Therefore, there was a need to identify the government land and build an orange park here. He said under the initiatives of the Punjab chief minister, work was being started on a big project for cultivation of citrus plants.
The commissioner said that practical steps would have to be taken to improve the quality of agricultural research and new varieties should be introduced to increase production.
Chief Scientist Akbar Hayat Sago told the meeting that 2.2 metric tons of citrus were produced in Pakistan, of which 97pc was produced in Punjab. He said 90pc of kinnow produced here was exported. He said that the research institute had 150 varieties of citrus available, including 41 new varieties, 14 have been approved while 5 are in the pipeline. He said that under the chief minister's initiatives, work on new varieties was under way in Sargodha.
Two new research stations have been opened at Layyah and Sargodha and citrus would be very strong commodity of the region in next four years. He said that changes in prices of agricultural products, salt water in Sargodha and climate change had adversely affected local citrus production; however, the Citrus Research Institute was continuing to work on many varieties for higher production and restoration of citrus under these conditions.
Apart from inspecting the new varieties, the commissioner also inspected the nurseries of the institution.
Director Agriculture Shahid Hussain, ACR Malik Ashraf and other scientists of citrus research were also present.
