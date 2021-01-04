Commissioner visits city areas; inspects ongoing developmental schemes

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2021 ) :Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Division, Syed Mohsin Ali Shah along with Deputy Commissioner (DC) Abrar Ahmed Jaffar on Monday visited different areas of city including Fish Market, Gol hakra, Buchehri Road, Sanghar Road and inspected work on ongoing development schemes and anti-encroachment drive.

Additional DC and Administrator Nawabshah Municipal Committee Junaid Hameed Samo, Assistant Commissioner Nawabshah Sheraz Ali Laghar, Chief Municipal Officer Aaamir Ali, Information Officer Sher Muhammad Jamali and officials of related departments were present on the occasion.

Commissioner directed officials to expedite the work on anti-encroachment drive and said no one shall be given any concession. He further instructed to improve the sanitation conditions of city.

Syed Mohsin also inspected work on under construction service road from Sugar mill to Gajtah Wah canal instructing that standard material shall be used in construction work and instructed to complete this project in stipulated period so that the schemes could facilitate better flow of traffic for general public.

He expressed satisfaction over the performance of district administration in operation against encroachments and ongoing development schemes.

During briefing DC said that the work on Service road from Sugar Mill to Gajrah Wah canal at Sanghar Road was in progress under M&R Funds and it would be completed by June 30, 2021.

He briefed that anti-encroachment drive for removing illegally occupied lands of irrigation department was also in progress.