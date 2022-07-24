UrduPoint.com

Commissioner Visits City Areas, Reviews Arrangements Against Flood

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 24, 2022 | 02:40 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2022 ) :Commissioner Sargodha division Dr Irshad Ahmed on Sunday visited various areas of the city and reviewed arrangements to deal with any flood-like situation.

Talking to the media, he said the district administration was alert for saving people from any flood-like situation during the monsoon season.

The Commissioner said that all district heads were active and monitoring the rains situation. He expressed his satisfaction over the arrangements.

On the special direction of Punjab government, rescue teams were performingduties to protect the life and property of masses, he added.

