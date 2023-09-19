Open Menu

Commissioner Visits City Areas To Review RWMC Cleanliness Drive

Muhammad Irfan Published September 19, 2023 | 11:21 PM

Commissioner visits city areas to review RWMC cleanliness drive

Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Liaqat Ali Chatha on Tuesday visited different areas of the city to review the cleanliness campaign carried out by Rawalpindi Waste Management Company(RWMC)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2023 ) :Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Liaqat Ali Chatha on Tuesday visited different areas of the city to review the cleanliness campaign carried out by Rawalpindi Waste Management Company(RWMC).

He visited Liaqat Bagh, College Road, Jamaiya Masjid Road, Raja Bazar, Kohati Bazar, Bani, Waris Khan, Committee Chowk and Iqbal Road.

On the occasion, Liaqat said that local people would be included in the committees consisting of Union Council secretaries, social workers, and RWMC employees.

This initiative will help in improving the overall performance of RWMC while the cooperation of the citizens will help in ensuring the cleanliness of the city.

He said that cleanliness was necessary to eliminate smog and dengue.

Chatta directed the relevant officials to ensure the drainage of stagnant rainwater as accumulated water was a leading cause of dengue larvae breeding.

He said that an effective sanitation plan must be implemented to eliminate dengue and smog.

Chairman RWMC Saqib Rafique, CEO Sajid Safdar, Senior Manager Operations Dr Hamid Iqbal, and other staff were also present.

Related Topics

Dengue Water Company Road Bani Rawalpindi Bagh Mosque

Recent Stories

Canada warns India to treat Sikh slaying allegatio ..

Canada warns India to treat Sikh slaying allegation seriously

3 minutes ago
 Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar calls ..

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar calls for adequate financing, actio ..

5 minutes ago
 Anti-Tobacco Act to be implemented in Hyderabad on ..

Anti-Tobacco Act to be implemented in Hyderabad on priority basis: Commissioner

5 minutes ago
 Communications cut to flood-hit Libya city after p ..

Communications cut to flood-hit Libya city after protests

5 minutes ago
 UAE&#039;s humanitarian drive: Urgent action and r ..

UAE&#039;s humanitarian drive: Urgent action and response in Libya

26 minutes ago
 Britain backs probe into killing of Sikh leader in ..

Britain backs probe into killing of Sikh leader in Canada

31 minutes ago
14 arrested in operation in interior Sindh

14 arrested in operation in interior Sindh

36 minutes ago
 Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar meets ..

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar meets Iranian president; reiterates ..

36 minutes ago
 DC declares high alert in Mirpurkhas amidst heavy ..

DC declares high alert in Mirpurkhas amidst heavy rain

36 minutes ago
 Rubu’ Qarn Foundation sets youth on a journey of ..

Rubu’ Qarn Foundation sets youth on a journey of space exploration

1 hour ago
 Shah commends Austrian Climber for raising US$ 170 ..

Shah commends Austrian Climber for raising US$ 170,000 in funds for Pakistani po ..

35 minutes ago
 Arrangements to be finalized to launch health card ..

Arrangements to be finalized to launch health card programme soon: Balochistan C ..

36 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan