Commissioner visits city areas to review RWMC cleanliness drive

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2023 ) :Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Liaqat Ali Chatha on Tuesday visited different areas of the city to review the cleanliness campaign carried out by Rawalpindi Waste Management Company(RWMC).

He visited Liaqat Bagh, College Road, Jamaiya Masjid Road, Raja Bazar, Kohati Bazar, Bani, Waris Khan, Committee Chowk and Iqbal Road.

On the occasion, Liaqat said that local people would be included in the committees consisting of Union Council secretaries, social workers, and RWMC employees.

This initiative will help in improving the overall performance of RWMC while the cooperation of the citizens will help in ensuring the cleanliness of the city.

He said that cleanliness was necessary to eliminate smog and dengue.

Chatta directed the relevant officials to ensure the drainage of stagnant rainwater as accumulated water was a leading cause of dengue larvae breeding.

He said that an effective sanitation plan must be implemented to eliminate dengue and smog.

Chairman RWMC Saqib Rafique, CEO Sajid Safdar, Senior Manager Operations Dr Hamid Iqbal, and other staff were also present.