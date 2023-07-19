Commissioner visits city areas to review WASA arrangements to cope with flooding

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2023 ) :Commissisoner Rawalpindi Division Liaquat Ali Chatha here on Wednesday visited different city areas and reviewed all the arrangements finalized by Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) to cope with urban flooding.

The commissioner directed all the departments concerned to remain on high alert as rain emergency had been declared in the city after heavy rain recorded since Tuesday night.

The water level in Kattarian had reached at 17 feet and 13.5 feet at Gawalmandi.

The administration had also started evacuations from low-lying areas.

Due to the timely cleaning and de-silting of the nullahs by WASA, the flow of water despite heavy rain remained normal, the commissioner added.

He also directed MD WASA to remain in the field with required machinery and staff and there should be no obstruction in the flow of water in Nullahs.

He urged the citizens to cooperate with WASA staff.