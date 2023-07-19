Open Menu

Commissioner Visits City Areas To Review WASA Arrangements To Cope With Flooding

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 19, 2023 | 10:10 AM

Commissioner visits city areas to review WASA arrangements to cope with flooding

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2023 ) :Commissisoner Rawalpindi Division Liaquat Ali Chatha here on Wednesday visited different city areas and reviewed all the arrangements finalized by Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) to cope with urban flooding.

The commissioner directed all the departments concerned to remain on high alert as rain emergency had been declared in the city after heavy rain recorded since Tuesday night.

The water level in Kattarian had reached at 17 feet and 13.5 feet at Gawalmandi.

The administration had also started evacuations from low-lying areas.

Due to the timely cleaning and de-silting of the nullahs by WASA, the flow of water despite heavy rain remained normal, the commissioner added.

He also directed MD WASA to remain in the field with required machinery and staff and there should be no obstruction in the flow of water in Nullahs.

He urged the citizens to cooperate with WASA staff.

Related Topics

Water Alert Rawalpindi All From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 July 2023

1 hour ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 July 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 July 2023

2 hours ago
 Asif Zardari, Bilawal Bhutto meet PM Shehbaz Shari ..

Asif Zardari, Bilawal Bhutto meet PM Shehbaz Sharif

11 hours ago
 US asks Taliban to ensure Afghan soil not used as ..

US asks Taliban to ensure Afghan soil not used as terrorists' safe haven

11 hours ago
 Extreme heat scorches Europe

Extreme heat scorches Europe

11 hours ago
 7 security personnel among 10 injured in car bomb ..

7 security personnel among 10 injured in car bomb explosion, targeting FC vehicl ..

11 hours ago
US, Int'l. Coalition Trained Over 63,000 Ukrainian ..

US, Int'l. Coalition Trained Over 63,000 Ukrainians for Counteroffensive - Mille ..

11 hours ago
 Climate Activists Start Petition Against Tesla's G ..

Climate Activists Start Petition Against Tesla's Gigafactory in Germany

11 hours ago
 At Kashmir Conference in UK House of Commons, Gila ..

At Kashmir Conference in UK House of Commons, Gilani emphasizes urgent need for ..

11 hours ago
 Italian Unions Demand Urgent Measures Due to Abnor ..

Italian Unions Demand Urgent Measures Due to Abnormal Heat

11 hours ago
 7 security personnel among 10 injured in car bomb ..

7 security personnel among 10 injured in car bomb explosion, targeting FC vehicl ..

11 hours ago
 Panama's Ex-President Martinelli Gets 10 Year Pris ..

Panama's Ex-President Martinelli Gets 10 Year Prison Sentence for Corruption - R ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan