Commissioner Visits City, Checked SOPs Implementation

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Mon 15th June 2020 | 06:40 PM

Commissioner visits city, checked SOPs implementation

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2020 ) :Divisional Commissioner Ishrat Ali Monday visited different areas of the city and checked implementation of the standard operating procedures (SOPs), set by the government.

Regional Police Officer Raja Riffat Mukhtar, Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali and a Pak Army officer accompanied him.

They went to Kutchehri Bazaar, Clock Tower Chowk, Satiana Road, Jaranwala Road, Susan Road and other areas.

The commissioner said that action was being taken against shops, markets, shopping malls and restaurants for not maintaining social distancing, and over unavailability of sanitizer and non-use of facemasks by shopkeepers.

He said more stringent action was being taken against those found involved in desealing of their shops by themselves.

He showed his displeasure over huge rush on mobile-phone shops in Kutchehri Bazaar and said no one would be allowed to do business without adopting the SOPs.

The RPO asked the police officers to strictly implement the law and take action against violators.

The deputy commissioner said that the administrative officers, including assistant commissioners, were taking action over violation in shops while retailers were also being urged to end rush on their premises.

