Commissioner visits city to inspect cleanliness

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2022 ) :Commissioner Multan division, Dr Irshad Ahmad, paid visit to various areas of the city early morning here on Saturday and inspected cleanliness of streets and roads and parks.

CEO Multan Waste Management Company (MWMC) Muhammad Farooq Dogar and officers of WASA and PHA were also accompanied by him.

The Commissioner also met with the citizens and took feedback regarding cleanliness.

Talking to the citizens on this occasion, Dr Irshad Ahmad said that the administration was striving hard for the beautification of the city and to solve public problems.

Commissioner said that he visits different union councils twice in a week to check the performance of departments in the field.

He said that the Punjab government has assigned task of field visit to all the officers.

Commissioner appealed to the citizens to cooperate with government departments to keep the city clean and free from encroachments.