Open Menu

Commissioner Visits Civil Hospital Sanghar

Umer Jamshaid Published February 05, 2025 | 12:10 AM

Commissioner visits Civil Hospital Sanghar

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2025) Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Division Nadeem Ahmad Abro on Tuesday paid a surprise visit to Civil Hospital Sanghar, SIMS Hospital Shahdadpur and various polio fix and transit points of Sanghar district to check the medical facilities and cleanliness of the hospitals. Commissioner also checked the record of polio teams. During his visit to Civil Hospital Sanghar and Shahdadpur Institute of Medical Science (SIMS) Shahdadpur, the Commissioner inspected various wards and enquired patients about treatment facilities. Commissioner instructed hospital management that the poor people come to government hospitals for health facilities and for that reason best medical facilities should be provided to them. He said that sanitation is half faith and keeping in mind the sanitation situation in hospitals should be improved. Later Commissioner visited polio transit and fix points and watched the work of polio teams.

While instructing the officers of health department, Commissioner advised that in view of presence of positive cases of polio virus in the district, the ongoing campaign against polio should be made more effective. Commissioner directed to ensure that during the campaign, no child is left without polio drops. Later Commissioner checked the fingermarkings of the children and house marking also. and collected detailed information in this regard. Deputy Commissioner Sanghar Dr. Imranul Hassan Khawaja, Additional Commissioner-2 and Divisional Coordinator Polio Syed Amar Hussain, Divisional Coordinator WHO Dr. Jhangir Korai, Director SIMS Shahdadpur Dr. Bashir Jamali and other relevant officers were also present on the occasion. Earlier Commissioner also visited Gupchani chowdagi and other polio vaccination transit points

and inspected the work of polio teams.

APP/rzq/mwq

Recent Stories

United Arab Bank delivers 30% growth in 2024 net p ..

United Arab Bank delivers 30% growth in 2024 net profit

12 minutes ago
 Nahyan bin Mubarak attends US Embassy's celebratio ..

Nahyan bin Mubarak attends US Embassy's celebration of Independence Day

12 minutes ago
 Seminar discusses issues in ethical nursing

Seminar discusses issues in ethical nursing

19 minutes ago
 Pakistan reaffirms solidarity with Kashmir on Feb ..

Pakistan reaffirms solidarity with Kashmir on Feb 5: APHC leader

19 minutes ago
 No discussion for shifting PTI founder to anywhere ..

No discussion for shifting PTI founder to anywhere: Minister for Defense Khawaja ..

19 minutes ago
 Advisor to Prime Minister on Political Affairs Ran ..

Advisor to Prime Minister on Political Affairs Rana Sanaullah urges PTI to resta ..

19 minutes ago
16th edition of KLF set to begin on Friday

16th edition of KLF set to begin on Friday

19 minutes ago
 UNESCO working closely for better education system ..

UNESCO working closely for better education system in Balochistan

19 minutes ago
 Health card services restored at BINUQ: Chief Exec ..

Health card services restored at BINUQ: Chief Executive Balochistan Health Card ..

25 minutes ago
 DC Islamabad maintains open door policy during pub ..

DC Islamabad maintains open door policy during public holiday

25 minutes ago
 Kashmir Solidarity Day stands as a vivid manifesta ..

Kashmir Solidarity Day stands as a vivid manifestation of the everlasting, invin ..

25 minutes ago
 UN Women Country Representative meets Federal Ombu ..

UN Women Country Representative meets Federal Ombudsperson

25 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan