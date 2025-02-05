Commissioner Visits Civil Hospital Sanghar
Umer Jamshaid Published February 05, 2025 | 12:10 AM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2025) Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Division Nadeem Ahmad Abro on Tuesday paid a surprise visit to Civil Hospital Sanghar, SIMS Hospital Shahdadpur and various polio fix and transit points of Sanghar district to check the medical facilities and cleanliness of the hospitals. Commissioner also checked the record of polio teams. During his visit to Civil Hospital Sanghar and Shahdadpur Institute of Medical Science (SIMS) Shahdadpur, the Commissioner inspected various wards and enquired patients about treatment facilities. Commissioner instructed hospital management that the poor people come to government hospitals for health facilities and for that reason best medical facilities should be provided to them. He said that sanitation is half faith and keeping in mind the sanitation situation in hospitals should be improved. Later Commissioner visited polio transit and fix points and watched the work of polio teams.
While instructing the officers of health department, Commissioner advised that in view of presence of positive cases of polio virus in the district, the ongoing campaign against polio should be made more effective. Commissioner directed to ensure that during the campaign, no child is left without polio drops. Later Commissioner checked the fingermarkings of the children and house marking also. and collected detailed information in this regard. Deputy Commissioner Sanghar Dr. Imranul Hassan Khawaja, Additional Commissioner-2 and Divisional Coordinator Polio Syed Amar Hussain, Divisional Coordinator WHO Dr. Jhangir Korai, Director SIMS Shahdadpur Dr. Bashir Jamali and other relevant officers were also present on the occasion. Earlier Commissioner also visited Gupchani chowdagi and other polio vaccination transit points
and inspected the work of polio teams.
