Commissioner visits CJ Psychiatry Institute, inspects newly constructed wards for drug addicts

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2021 ) :The Divisional Commissioner Muhammad Abbas Baloch on Wednesday inspected two new wards constructed at a cost of Rs. 30 million for drug addicts at Sir Cowasji Jahangir Institute of Psychiatry and directed the hospital management for immediate activation of these wards.

He asked the hospital management to devise a strategy to admit drug addicts in these wards so that they could be provided proper medication. By providing treatment to the drug addicts they could be made useful citizens of the society, Abass Baloch said and asked the administration to ensure repair of the wards reserved for drug addicts in all hospitals so that they could be provided best treatment atmosphere.

He directed the MS of Sir Cowasji hospital to categorize all the patients admitted in the hospital according to their age and disease and wards should be set up for these patients in which all safety arrangements must be ensured.

The Commissioner was informed that a social organization, Dar-ul-Sukoon wants to set up one each center for mentally ill children at this institute as well as at Sehwan under public private partnership for which this organization should be supported.

The officers of concerned departments were also present on the occasion.