UrduPoint.com

Commissioner Visits CMC Hospital Larkana

Sumaira FH Published August 15, 2022 | 10:35 PM

Commissioner visits CMC Hospital Larkana

Commissioner Larkana Division Ghanwar Ali Leghari, on Monday, paid a visit of CMC Hospital, City Block to review arrangements made for patients suffering from various diseases

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2022 ) :Commissioner Larkana Division Ghanwar Ali Leghari, on Monday, paid a visit of CMC Hospital, City Block to review arrangements made for patients suffering from various diseases.

During his visit, Commissioner Larkana enquired about the problems of patients and directed the Medical superintendent of CMC Hospital to ensure provision of proper healthcare facilities in all wards of the Hospitals.

Commissioner Larkana directed the concerned authorities to resolve basic problems of the patients and warned the negligent officials of stern and legal action against them.

He inspected the various male, female wards, library, seminar hall, store, Operation Theater and other sections of the Hospital.

Meanwhile, Commissioner Larkana also visited Orthopedic Surgery Unit 2 in CMC Hospital, City Block.

On this occasion, the Medical Superintendent of the hospital, Dr. Gulzar Tanyu, briefed the Commissioner about the administrative matters of the hospital, the measures taken for the treatment of patients in the wards, medicines, cleanliness and other matters.

The Commissioner went to Orthopedic Surgery Unit 2 of the Hospital and reviewed the ongoing treatment of children with congenital clubfoot.

The in-charge of the department and Principal CMC Larkana Dr. Zamir Soomro, told the commissioner that operations are performed on children with congenitally bent legs in the ward's orthopedic clinic. This institution was established in 2015.

He also said that from 2015 to 2022, 1856 children with bent legs have been successfully operated.

Among them, 849 children with bent legs were operated, while 509 children had right foot and 498 children had left foot bent. Only 141 operations have been done this year.

The commissioner appreciated the performance of the doctors present in the ward.

On this occasion, he inquired about the health of the children patients from their parents who were admitted in the Ward.

He directed the management of the Hospital to provide free and complete treatment facilities to the patients in the hospital.

He said that cleanliness should be taken care of in the hospital. Doctors and staff do their duty honestly, he said.

Senior doctors, RMOs and others were present on the occasion.

Related Topics

Visit Male Larkana 2015 All From

Recent Stories

Springboks name uncapped Moodie for Australia Test ..

Springboks name uncapped Moodie for Australia Tests

1 minute ago
 LWMC removes 6,150 tons of waste from nine towns o ..

LWMC removes 6,150 tons of waste from nine towns of city

1 minute ago
 Flood warning issued for Ravi river

Flood warning issued for Ravi river

1 minute ago
 PTI leaders requesting government for 'NRO': Ahsan ..

PTI leaders requesting government for 'NRO': Ahsan Iqbal

1 minute ago
 HESCO expedites crackdown against power thieves, d ..

HESCO expedites crackdown against power thieves, defaulters

6 minutes ago
 Govt working expeditiously on projects to meet ene ..

Govt working expeditiously on projects to meet energy needs of country: Sindh Mi ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.