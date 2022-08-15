Commissioner visits CMC Hospital Larkana

Commissioner Larkana Division Ghanwar Ali Leghari, on Monday, paid a visit of CMC Hospital, City Block to review arrangements made for patients suffering from various diseases

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2022 ) :Commissioner Larkana Division Ghanwar Ali Leghari, on Monday, paid a visit of CMC Hospital, City Block to review arrangements made for patients suffering from various diseases.

During his visit, Commissioner Larkana enquired about the problems of patients and directed the Medical superintendent of CMC Hospital to ensure provision of proper healthcare facilities in all wards of the Hospitals.

Commissioner Larkana directed the concerned authorities to resolve basic problems of the patients and warned the negligent officials of stern and legal action against them.

He inspected the various male, female wards, library, seminar hall, store, Operation Theater and other sections of the Hospital.

Meanwhile, Commissioner Larkana also visited Orthopedic Surgery Unit 2 in CMC Hospital, City Block.

On this occasion, the Medical Superintendent of the hospital, Dr. Gulzar Tanyu, briefed the Commissioner about the administrative matters of the hospital, the measures taken for the treatment of patients in the wards, medicines, cleanliness and other matters.

The Commissioner went to Orthopedic Surgery Unit 2 of the Hospital and reviewed the ongoing treatment of children with congenital clubfoot.

The in-charge of the department and Principal CMC Larkana Dr. Zamir Soomro, told the commissioner that operations are performed on children with congenitally bent legs in the ward's orthopedic clinic. This institution was established in 2015.

He also said that from 2015 to 2022, 1856 children with bent legs have been successfully operated.

Among them, 849 children with bent legs were operated, while 509 children had right foot and 498 children had left foot bent. Only 141 operations have been done this year.

The commissioner appreciated the performance of the doctors present in the ward.

On this occasion, he inquired about the health of the children patients from their parents who were admitted in the Ward.

He directed the management of the Hospital to provide free and complete treatment facilities to the patients in the hospital.

He said that cleanliness should be taken care of in the hospital. Doctors and staff do their duty honestly, he said.

Senior doctors, RMOs and others were present on the occasion.