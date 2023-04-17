Commissioner visits commercial market to review anti-encroachment operation

Commissioner Rawalpindi Division, Liaquat Ali Chatta here on Monday visited Commercial Market to review progress under anti-encroachment operation

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2023 ) :Commissioner Rawalpindi Division, Liaquat Ali Chatta here on Monday visited Commercial Market to review progress under anti-encroachment operation.

He said the administration had been directed to remove encroachments from the city areas as eliminating encroachments from Rawalpindi city on a permanent basis was the top priority.

Encroachments, lack of public transport and parking areas were major issues in Rawalpindi city, he added.

The purpose of the ongoing anti-encroachment operation was to provide relief to the citizens, the Commissioner said.

He informed that the administration had removed encroachments from eight bazaars of the town.

A lot of progress had been made in ending encroachments from different city bazaars during the last month, Liaquat Ali Chatta said.

After Eid, strict action in accordance with the law would be taken against encroachments in eight more bazaars of the city, he said.

All-out efforts would be made to remove encroachments and clear all city areasts, Liaquat Ali Chatta said.

The Commissioner further said that solid steps were being taken to speed up business activities in Rawalpindi.

He informed that the No Objection Certificates (NOCs) would be issued in two weeks to stalled projects of petrol pumps, plazas, and housing societies.

Special desks for issuance of NOCs would be established in Deputy Commissioner, Metropolitan and Municipal Corporation offices, he added.

A control room had been set up in the Commissioner's office for the issuance of NOCs, he informed.

The issuance process of NOCs was being accelerated to create maximum employment opportunities, he said.

He further informed that 38 plazas got the approval of the basement parking but later, shops and godowns were set up in the basements.

Notices had been issued to the plazas that violated the rules. FIRs would also be lodged against the rules violators and the plazas would also be sealed, he added.