Commissioner Visits Control Room
Muhammad Irfan Published February 08, 2024 | 03:20 PM
KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2024) Commissioner Kohat Division, Abid Khan along with Deputy Commissioner Kohat Dr. Azmatullah Wazir on Thursday visited the District Control Room established in Post Graduate College Kohat in connection with General Election 2024 and reviewed all the arrangements.
On this occasion, various polling stations of Kohat district were also visited and security measures, CCTV cameras, provision of needed facilities and ongoing voting process were reviewed at the polling stations.
Commissioner Kohat also met with the polling staff and inquired about the voting process and any issue, if needed to be addressed. He issued instructions for strictly implementing the code of conduct issued by the Election Commission.
APP/arq/vak
