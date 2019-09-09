Commissioner visits control room

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2019 ) :Commissioner Asif Bilal Lodhi on Monday visited the control room, set up in DC office here to review the arrangements and ongoing monitoring of Muharram processions.

During his visit, he reviewed the ongoing processions in the city.

He said entry and exist points of all routes have been geotagged.

He said, "the back up system has been maintained to ensure smooth monitoring of the processions." The staff on duty in the control room also interacted with the commissioner.