Commissioner visits cooperative training institute

(@FahadShabbir)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2022 ) :Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Raja Jahangir Anwar along with Director academies Local Government Punjab Najeeb Aslam visited Government Regional Cooperative Training Institute here on Thursday.

They inspected the hostel, classrooms, admin block, and other sections of the institution. Principal Malik Imtiaz Ahmed briefed about the ongoing training programmes in the institution and informed about the performance.

Commissioner Jahangir Anwar appreciated the performance of the institute and gave positive reviews regarding cleanliness and discipline.