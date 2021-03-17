Commissioner visits Corona vaccination center

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2021 ) :Commissioner Sukkur Shafique Mahesar on Wednesday visited Corona Vaccination Centre at Ghulam Muhammad Mahar Medical College Hospital Sukkur and observed the process of giving vaccine to elderly citizens.

He also reviewed the facilities being provided to the senior citizens.

He also talked to the health workers and lauded their services.

The Commissioner also inquired after health of the aged citizens.

They expressed their satisfaction over the facilities being provided to them.