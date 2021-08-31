Commissioner visits corona vaccination center, land record center in RYK

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2021 ) :Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Capt (r) Zafar Iqbal on Tuesday Sheikh Zayed Coronavirus Vaccination Centre in Rahim Yar Khan.

Appreciating the arrangements at the centre, Commissioner talked to people and asked about the facilities there.

He was informed that earlier 10000 people were vaccinated daily at the centre but for last one week, the number of daily vaccination has reached 50000.

He was further told that so far 45 per cent population of Rahim Yar Khan had been vaccinated. Later, he visited the land record centre in Rahim Yar Khan and expressed displeasure on the lack of cleanliness of the centre and directed Assistant Commissioner to keep the centre clean.

Commissioner also visited Ahmadpur Lama area Sadiqabad where he planted a sapling to inaugurate tree plantation drive.