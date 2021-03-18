UrduPoint.com
Commissioner Visits Corona Vaccination Centre Sukkur

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 18th March 2021 | 02:44 PM

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2021 ) :Commissioner Sukkur Shafique Mahesar on Wednesday visited Corona Vaccination Centre at Ghulam Muhammad Mahar Medical College Hospital Sukkur and observed the process of inoculating the vaccine to elderly citizens.

He also reviewed the facilities being provided to the senior citizens. He also talked to the health workers and lauded their services.

The Commissioner also inquired after the aged citizens .They expressed their satisfaction over the facilities being provided to them.

