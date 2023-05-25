UrduPoint.com

Commissioner Visits CPWB, Reviews Facilities

Sumaira FH Published May 25, 2023 | 09:18 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2023 ) :Divisional Commissioner Silwat Saeed has visited Child Protection & Welfare Bureau (CPWB) here on Thursday and reviewed the facilities being provided to the bureau inmates.

She went to classrooms of the children and checked the teaching process in addition to interacting with the kids to entertain them.

She also checked food menu, tv lounge, bed rooms and other sections of the bureau and directed its management to improve its facilities.

District Officer Ejaz Aslam Dogar briefed the divisional commissioner about management affairs of the bureau and said that special attention was being paid to impart quality education and vocational skill to the children housed at CPWB so that they could play their productive role in their practical life.

