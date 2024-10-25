Commissioner Visits Cricket Stadium To Review Arrangements
Muhammad Irfan Published October 25, 2024 | 03:31 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2024) Commissioner Rawalpindi Division, Engineer Aamir Khattak here on Friday visited Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium along with Regional Police Officer (RPO) and reviewed the arrangements finalized for Pakistan-England test match.
Deputy Commissioner, Rawalpindi Hasan Waqar Cheema, City Police Officer, AC City, sports Officer and other officers concerned were present on this occasion.
The Commissioner said the successful conduct of international cricket matches is very auspicious as cricket provides entertainment to the citizens.
Cricket creates a positive image of Pakistan as a peaceful country at the global level, Engineer Aamir Khattak.
Foolproof security arrangements were finalized for the match, Engineer Aamir Khattak informed.
“The real stakeholders for the test matches are our public and all these arrangements have been made for them,” the Commissioner said.
He further said that during the arrangements, convenience and entertainment of the people has been given first priority.
Alternative routes have been provided for the convenience of the public during Pakistan and England Test match, Aamir Khattak said.
Proper arrangements have also been made to ensure smooth flow of traffic on city roads particularly on alternative routes, he informed.
All the departments concerned are working hard and striving to provide a pleasant, safe and peaceful environment to the public, especially during matches, Engineer Aamir Khattak said.
He urged the citizens to fully cooperate with the departments for national interest and avoid any untoward incident.
