Commissioner Visits Dakh Graveyard To Review Arrangements
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 08, 2024 | 07:34 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2024) Commissioner Rawalpindi Division, Engineer Aamir Khattak along with Chairman, One-Man Commission on Minorities Rights, Dr. Muhammad Shoaib Suddle here on Friday visited Rakh Dhamiyal Graveyard and reviewed the allotment of the graves, burial arrangements and other issues.
Deputy Commissioner, Rawalpindi Hasan Waqar Cheema, Chief Officer, Municipal Corporation, Pastor Adil Gill and other officers concerned were present on the occasion.
The commissioner and the chairman visited the section reserved for the minorities and made a detailed review of the construction work of the cemetery.
Engr. Aamir Khattak instructed the authorities to complete the demarcation inside the cemetery in next one week.
Within a week, the Municipal Corporation should give a detailed plan in which the deadlines for each work should be written, he added.
The Commissioner informed that Rakh Dhamiyal Graveyard is an exemplary graveyard of the twin cities which is serving the burial needs of Rawalpindi city.
In the context of the growing population of the city, more places like Rakh Graveyard Dhamiyal will have to be reserved for the burials, he added.
In Rakh Dhamiyal Cemetery, the grave space was allotted under proper planning, he said adding, a regular number was also allotted to each grave.
The Commissioner informed that the bus and ambulance services were operational for the burials.
The minorities had been given adequate space in Rakh Dhamiyal Graveyard which is a good step, the Commissioner said adding, this is proof that the protection of minority rights is ensured in Pakistan. The minorities in Pakistan have full religious freedom, he added.
An atmosphere of brotherhood is established by inter-faith harmony, Engr. Aamir Khattak said.
The Commissioner directed the officers to keep a written record of all the burials in the graveyard.
