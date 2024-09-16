Open Menu

Commissioner Visits Darra Adamkhel Coal Mines

Sumaira FH Published September 16, 2024 | 03:50 PM

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2024) Under the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Program “Awami Agenda”, Commissioner Kohat Division, Syed Motasim Billah Shah along with Deputy Commissioner Kohat, Abdul Akram Chitrali on Monday paid a detailed visit to various coal mines.

It situated at an altitude of several thousand feet in Tehsil Dara Adam Khel, District Kohat.

He also met with the hundreds of Laborers working in the mines.

The Laborers, on this occasion, welcome the Commissioner Kohat and were delighted to find him among the coal mines. They openly discussed their problems and highlighted other issues also.

The Commissioner, on the demand of coal mines’ Laborers, decided the immediate establishment of a free medical camp in the area on health-related issues, which will include specialist doctors in skin, chest, ENT etc.

Motasim BIllah Shah assured the Laborers to talk to the high ups of the Labor Department on their key problems and issues. He called upon the mine owners to take the Laborers’ problems seriously and try to provide them with maximum facilities. He on this occasion also assured full support on behalf of the district and divisional administration to the laborers.

