Commissioner Visits Darul Amaan, Darul Atfal

Muhammad Irfan Published November 21, 2022 | 05:30 PM

Commissioner visits Darul Amaan, Darul Atfal

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2022 ) :Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Raja Jahangir Anwar Monday visited the Government Shelter Home (Dar-ul-Amaan).

Divisional Director Social Welfare Sahar Siddiqi, Deputy Director Social Welfare Muhammad Uzair, and officers of other relevant departments were also present.

Commissioner Raja Jahangir Anwar directed that a psychiatrist doctor should be arranged for the women counseling living in the shelter home. He expressed satisfaction with the cleanliness of the kitchen and bedrooms.

Commissioner Raja Jahangir Anwar also visited Darul-Atfal (males), established in Islamic Colony, and reviewed the facilities available for the children.

He said that an expert doctor should examine the health of children in Darul Atfal fortnightly.

He directed that renovation of the building should be started immediately by the Buildings Department. Commissioner Raja Jahangir Anwar also expressed satisfaction with the cleanliness of the kitchen and the condition of the children's living rooms.

Superintendent of Darul Atfal, Muhammad Asghar Shaheen told that this institution was established in 1902 during the era of Nawab Sir Sadiq Muhammad Khan Khamis Abbasi.

Currently, 52 children are studying here and all the necessary facilities are being provided by the government.

