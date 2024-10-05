Commissioner Visits Darul Amaan, Kashana
Muhammad Irfan Published October 05, 2024 | 05:50 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2024) Commissioner Sargodha Jahanzaib Khan Awan paid a surprise visit to two social welfare institutions including Darul Amaan and Kashana on Saturday and reviewed provision of required facilities to women there.
He met women and children who were living in Darul Amaan and Kashana institution under government protection.
Deputy Director Social Welfare Department Shakira Noreen, In-charge Darul Amaan Sana Rauf and In-charge Kashana Shiza Rehman briefed the commissioner regarding the routine work of the institutions concern.
The commissioner checked Darul Amaan kitchen, mess, cleanliness situation and security arrangements.
He met women and asked protection related questions from them. The women of both institutions including Darul Amaan and Kashana expressed their satisfaction over the department arrangements regarding their protection and learning skills.
