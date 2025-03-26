Commissioner visits Darul Atfaal, gives eid gifts

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2025) Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Musarrat Jabeen on Wednesday

visited the Darul Atfaal for women and men.

She distributed Eid gifts among the deserving children residing in these institutions.

Additional Commissioner Coordination Tanveer Murtaza Shah, Director Social Welfare

and Baitul Maal, and other officers accompanied her on the occasion.

The Commissioner also visited the Child Protection and Welfare Bureau and

presented Eid gifts to the children.

Later, the Commissioner Bahawalpur Division also visited the Borstal Institute

and Juvenile Jail and distributed Eid clothes, shoes, and gifts among the juvenile

prisoners on behalf of Sailani Welfare International Trust.

Coordinator of Sailani Welfare Trust Mian Faisal Nadeem and Superintendent

Jail were also present on the occasion.