Commissioner visits Darul Shafqat, exchanges Eid greetings

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2021 ) :Commissioner Lahore Capt (retd) Muhammad Usman on Thursday visited Darul Shafqat orphanage and exchanged Eid greetings with the children.

He distributed sweets and gifts among doctors and children and exchanged views with the children.

The commissioner stressed upon the children to work hard and take care of each other, besides developing qualities of speaking truth.

He said that Eid ul Azha gave us the message of sacrifice and sharing happiness with others.

The commissioner was briefed on different arrangements made in the orphanage which were appreciated by him.

Later, he visited Lahore District jail and monitored the precautionary measures made there for avoiding COVID-19 spread. He planted sapling there and also recorded his impression in the visitor's book.

Assistant Commissioner Model Town Ibrahim Arbab also accompanied him during the visits.