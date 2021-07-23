UrduPoint.com
Commissioner Visits Darulaman, Old Age Home

Fri 23rd July 2021 | 08:40 PM

Commissioner visits Darulaman, Old Age Home

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2021 ) :Divisional Commissioner Saqib Manan visited Darulaman on second day of Eidul Azha.

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali accompanied the commissioner.

He distributed Eid gifts among women and their children.

On the occasion, the commissioner said that welfare of the neglected people is joint responsibility of society.

He said, "We should not forget the deprived segments of the society on the occasion of Eid." Later, they also visited Old Age Home at Narwala road and met with elderly persons living there. They extended Eid greetings to the elderly persons and distributed gifts among them.

They asked the administration to provide special care to the elderly people living in Old Age Home.

They asked the elderly persons about the facilities being provided to them.

They appealed to the young generation to respect their parents.

